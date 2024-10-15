Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,226 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 0.9% of BDF Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.32. The company had a trading volume of 901,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,855. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $287.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

