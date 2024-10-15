Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.61 and last traded at C$12.58, with a volume of 30101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.60 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.71.

The company has a market cap of C$617.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

