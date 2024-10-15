Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $28.53 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $28.53 or 0.00042510 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $11.60 billion and approximately $488.50 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,617,737 coins and its circulating supply is 406,614,637 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

