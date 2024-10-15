Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Up 12.8% in September

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 626,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Avangrid by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Avangrid by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR stock opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

