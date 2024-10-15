Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Shares Sold by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF makes up 4.0% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned about 2.15% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AVGE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,880. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $74.62. The company has a market cap of $375.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.