Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.92. 389,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,453. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.