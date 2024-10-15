AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Bank of America

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

AvidXchange Stock Up 2.6 %

AVDX traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,637. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.01.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $61,958.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,253.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $61,958.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,253.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 19,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $157,767.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,265.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,321. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 7,259.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Articles

