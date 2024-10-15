Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.00 and last traded at $98.29. Approximately 466,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 625,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ACLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.
Axcelis Technologies Price Performance
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies
In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $647,892.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
