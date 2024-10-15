Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,380,400 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 14,828,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,627.5 days.

BNCZF remained flat at $6.61 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. Banco BPM has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

