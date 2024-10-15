Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,380,400 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 14,828,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,627.5 days.
Banco BPM Price Performance
BNCZF remained flat at $6.61 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. Banco BPM has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.
Banco BPM Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco BPM
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Seize the Opportunity: 2 High-Yield Stocks for Your Portfolio
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stocks Investors Don’t Want to Miss Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.