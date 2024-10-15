Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,300 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 455,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.0 days.

Banco Santander Trading Down 6.2 %

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. 418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,280. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

