Base Resources (LON:BSE) Trading Up 6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.30 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16). 207,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 253,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.60 ($0.15).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Base Resources from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 13 ($0.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Base Resources Trading Up 6.0 %

About Base Resources

The company has a market cap of £143.91 million, a PE ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Featured Articles

