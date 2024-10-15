Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $7.11 on Tuesday, hitting $490.39. 23,402,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,165,098. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.77. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

