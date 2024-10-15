BDF Gestion Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BDF Gestion raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,081 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.0% of BDF Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 214,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,527,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 4.4 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $9.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,436,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,767. The stock has a market cap of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

