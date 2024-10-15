BDF Gestion Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BDF Gestion cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $216.74. 2,185,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

