Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. MetLife makes up about 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after buying an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 988,666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MetLife by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,993,000 after acquiring an additional 269,246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MetLife by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,544,000 after purchasing an additional 108,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.79.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

