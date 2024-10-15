BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20%
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance
NASDAQ BANFP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.
BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend
