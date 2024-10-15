Biconomy Achieves Market Cap of $186.28 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $186.28 million and $10.34 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,778,096 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

