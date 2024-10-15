BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BioCardia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,446. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.26. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.78). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioCardia from $4.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

