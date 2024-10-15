Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Down 22.1% in September

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 563,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Biomerica Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ BMRA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 40,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 110.44% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

About Biomerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Biomerica by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC boosted its position in Biomerica by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

