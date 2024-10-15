Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,838.2% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,114,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,079 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 589.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 804,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,559,000 after acquiring an additional 687,817 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $93,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.05. The company had a trading volume of 878,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,982. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.53. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $167.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

