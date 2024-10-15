Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Up 8.5% in September

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,940,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 23,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Bit Digital Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BTBT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. 10,676,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,963,591. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $293.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 4.79. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.27.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 33.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
