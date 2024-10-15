Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $72.06 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $4.49 or 0.00006823 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $72.06 million and approximately $321,391.24 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,825.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.75 or 0.00552595 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00074295 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.48063629 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $320,552.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

