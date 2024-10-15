BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $895.13 million and $26.03 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000797 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000094 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $27,195,451.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.