Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 218,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,528. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.47. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,029,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 195,464 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 79.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 88,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

BDTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

