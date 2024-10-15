Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 602646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Blackrock Silver Trading Up 12.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market cap of C$112.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30.
Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Blackrock Silver Company Profile
Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.
