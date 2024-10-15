Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Up 3.5% – Time to Buy?

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.83. 127,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,292,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. William Blair raised Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $984.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Winnie Ling sold 10,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,426.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,303 shares of company stock worth $192,926. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth about $809,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 58.7% during the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,283 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 2,656.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 692,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

