Blink Charging Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 15,453 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 137% compared to the average daily volume of 6,524 call options.

Blink Charging Price Performance

Blink Charging stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $201.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.66. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 108.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,720.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jack Levine bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,720.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $43,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 224.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 805,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 557,336 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 411,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 365,098 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blink Charging by 108.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 210,116 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

