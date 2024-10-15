Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLMN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 569,855 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,381,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,672,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,267,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

