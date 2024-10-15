Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Down 9.5% in September

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 93,300 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 928,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blue Star Foods Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BSFC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 381,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. Blue Star Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 204.29% and a negative net margin of 60.59%.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.