BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKIE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,315.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period.

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. 11,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,282. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

