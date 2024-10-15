BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded at DA Davidson

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $113.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.07. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 130.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

