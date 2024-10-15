BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $636.53 Million

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. BOOK OF MEME has a total market cap of $636.53 million and $716.08 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00251692 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,958,891,268 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,958,891,276.59798. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.01047503 USD and is up 17.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $656,076,896.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

