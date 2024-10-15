Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,508,155,000 after buying an additional 143,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,097,000 after acquiring an additional 691,341 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,966,000 after purchasing an additional 409,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,981,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NEE opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

