Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 59.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 90.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 419.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BorgWarner by 33.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 137,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.