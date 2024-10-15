Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

