Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BHFAN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63.
Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Seize the Opportunity: 2 High-Yield Stocks for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.