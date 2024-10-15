BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Up 10.4% in September

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRSP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $709.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.
BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -116.36%.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
