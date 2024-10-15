Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $90.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 36.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 75,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after buying an additional 135,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 231.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after buying an additional 1,106,046 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Brinker International by 1,686.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 182,172 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.