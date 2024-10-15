Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

Britvic stock remained flat at $33.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534. Britvic has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.