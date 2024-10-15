Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 850.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $848.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

