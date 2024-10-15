Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,951,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,886 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $4,432,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BR opened at $221.51 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $223.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

