Brokerages Set Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) PT at $113.78

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.78.
NUVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,301,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.87.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
