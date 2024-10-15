Brokerages Set PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Target Price at $50.40

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.11. PROG has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.23 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
