Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Target Price at $59.64

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

