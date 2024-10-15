Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,489,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,979,000 after acquiring an additional 687,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,413,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,714,000 after acquiring an additional 473,982 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 123.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 733,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 406,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,718,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,347,000 after acquiring an additional 392,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average of $93.86.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

