Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Down 17.3% in September

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bunzl Trading Up 2.9 %

Bunzl stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,616. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

