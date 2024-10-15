Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Down 17.3% in September

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Bunzl Trading Up 2.9 %
Bunzl stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,616. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.
About Bunzl
