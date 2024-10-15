Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Trading 11.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 1,217,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,907,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,210.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.06.

About Bushveld Minerals

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

See Also

