BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BV Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BVFL remained flat at $15.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 20,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,214. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. BV Financial has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.64.
BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 6.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BV Financial
About BV Financial
BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BV Financial
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.