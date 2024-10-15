BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BV Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BVFL remained flat at $15.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 20,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,214. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. BV Financial has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Get BV Financial alerts:

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BV Financial

About BV Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 108,015 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BV Financial by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BV Financial by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.