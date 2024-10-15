Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CABA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cabaletta Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 65.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of CABA stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.39. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.