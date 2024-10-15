Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,980,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.10. 10,215,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,050,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.48. The company has a market cap of $394.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

