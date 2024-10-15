Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

INTF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,473. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

